Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Oct. 31

“There are people facing hunger in every county across the U.S. who rely on organizations like Feeding America for access to nutritious meals,” said Brian Pietsch, Head of Community Relations at Ameriprise. “Our goal with this campaign is to encourage more people to donate – and have their contributions matched – to provide immediate support to individuals who are struggling with hunger amid the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic.”

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced it is matching donations to Feeding America in support of the 38 million Americans, including 12 million children, struggling with hunger. Every dollar donated (up to $250,000) now through Oct. 31, 2021 will help provide at least 20 meals to families and individuals in need when matched by Ameriprise.* In total, the campaign will help deliver 5 million meals* to Americans across the country. To participate in the Ameriprise matching campaign, simply visit: supportfeedingamerica.org/Ameriprise to give.

Since establishing a partnership with Feeding America in 2009, Ameriprise advisors, employees and clients have helped provide more than 100 million meals and volunteered more than 340,000 hours to support Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations nationwide. The Ameriprise matching campaign was established in 2010 to encourage additional donations to Feeding America. In total, it has helped provide more than 148 million meals to people facing hunger in America, thanks to support from Ameriprise.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the leading hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of nearly 7,500 nonprofits across the country. By targeting its grantmaking, Ameriprise can make the most of its resources to make a collective impact with greater benefit for communities. Learn more here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

*About the Match: Ameriprise Financial has committed $250,000 to Feeding America. This amount will be used to double the impact of gifts received between now and Thanksgiving. Gifts received after the campaign or in excess of this amount will not be matched but will still help provide food for those in need. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Historical meal equivalencies vary and are updated each year.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005565/en/