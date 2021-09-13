checkAd

net2phone Introduces Phone App for Teams

Application Brings Affordable Voice Capabilities to Microsoft Teams Users

Newark, NJ, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a global business cloud communications provider, today announced the introduction of the net2phone Phone App for Teams.

net2phone’s application enables Microsoft Teams users to add voice capabilities into their Teams environments without purchasing additional licenses. The application is easily enabled for any or all Team members in the organization, whether they are using desktop or mobile, regardless of the organization’s Microsoft Teams license.

“Our new Phone App brings affordable calling and key call management functionality to Microsoft Teams users,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “For the great many organizations that use Microsoft Teams but have chosen not to voice-enable their service due to cost, our new Phone App offers a compelling union of voice and savings.”

The net2phone Phone App for Teams enables Microsoft Teams users to:

  • Make phone calls via a dial-pad;
  • Receive incoming calls across all devices;
  • Transfer calls to other Teams users & queues; and ​
  • Call contacts ​within the Teams App.

“Organizations looking for a flexible approach to enhance their Teams experience with robust voice and call management capabilities now have a better alternative,” Jonah Fink elaborated. “Organizations can provision our new phone app according to individual user requirements – mixing and matching capabilities with ease. It’s ideal for Microsoft Teams users who utilize Teams’ collaborative functions and are looking for a more cost-effective, entry route for voice-enabling Teams.”

The net2phone Phone App for Teams supplements net2phone’s native integration for Microsoft Teams which brings all of net2phone's world-class communication services into the Teams environment. net2phone also offers native integrations with popular CRMs and other business applications including Zoho, Slack, Zapier and Salesforce.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Denise D'Arienzo
Director of Marketing Communications
Phone: 973.438.3227
Email: denise.darienzo@idt.net





Disclaimer

