THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, GGToor members were able to compete in our very first tournament for Smash Brothers Ultimate, as well as the next event in some of our most popular tournament series: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and Garena Free Fire. These three events alone drew a combined total of over 2,000 registrations! In March 2020, GGToor was only an idea. It is very gratifying that in a short period of time, we have accomplished so much! Right from the start, we jumped in with both feet, excited about the possibilities of what we can accomplish.

Our dedicated team continues to look for new and innovative ways to grow, and whenever a challenge arises, a solution is found. This culture of achievement makes us very confident that GGToor will play a key role in the future of the eSports industry. If you had followed the Company from the beginning, you have seen the improvements to our website, from the remodel of our shop to the different functionality we continue to add. The numbers are looking outstanding – an 86.5% increase in month over month player registrations for August, including 67.76% of those registrations being their first time participating in a GGToor event, and our Discord is exploding, with a 651% increase to our total Discord net membership tally since the beginning of the year!

Luis A. Arce, the President of Shadow Gaming, said, “I appreciate the shareholders’ continued support as we continue to work hard to grow your dynamic Company. Thank you for believing in us and supporting our efforts - we are excited about the bounty you could reap as we continue to grow! When I was a young boy growing up in Puerto Rico, I had dreamed of being part of something that could be amazing, and over the course of my successful career, I had been searching for a chance to put the skills I had developed to work. I believe GGToor is the opportunity I had all been waiting for and look forward to the future we are building together!"