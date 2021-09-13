checkAd

Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; Stephen Lee Joins as a Managing Director to Lead New Service Offerings

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Stephen Lee has joined as a Managing Director and Head of the Technology and Cybersecurity practice, a new service line within Transaction Advisory Services (TAS). He is based in Chicago and will lead a team providing IT, product, and cybersecurity diligence on buyside and sellside engagements, as well as technology and security related advisory services to Houlihan Lokey’s financial sponsors and strategic/corporate clients.

Mr. Lee joins from KPMG, where he was a Managing Director in the Deal Advisory and Strategy – Technology Strategy Group, and served as the national pre-close and private equity technology leader for the past three years and served as the technology diligence lead for some of KPMG’s largest global private equity accounts on transactions ranging from early-stage startups to enterprise values up to $10 billion. Prior to KPMG, he was at West Monroe Partners, where he used his substantial technology and security background to bridge the gap between technology and business for corporates, as well as private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Mr. Lee began his career in the United States Air Force in 1999.

“With more than 20 years of delivering professional services and IT experience, including substantial industry experience in healthcare, industrials, TMT, financial services, and retail, Stephen is the perfect leader for this new service line in TAS,” said Sean Murphy, Head of Transaction Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.

“As we continue to expand and deepen our Financial and Valuation Advisory offerings most requested by clients, we look forward to the enhanced technology and cyber capabilities Stephen and his team will add to our advisory platform alongside our Financial Due Diligence and Accounting and Financial Reporting teams. This is consistent with our goal of providing a truly comprehensive, ‘one-stop’ service offering to our clients,” said Kreg Jackson, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey.

“Houlihan Lokey’s innate understanding of the modern-day significance of technology and cybersecurity to nearly every facet of business, set alongside its commitment to client service excellence and growth, is a very powerful value proposition for its corporate and financial clients,” said Mr. Lee. “I am honored to be leading this new practice in Transaction Advisory Services, and I’m excited to work with the firm’s clients across the globe to help them manage challenges and seize opportunities in the ever-changing and evolving landscape.”

Mr. Lee holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems and Business from Bellevue University.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

