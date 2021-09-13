iTolerance, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of International Leaders in Immune Tolerance Discoveries

- Inaugural appointments include scientific founders of iTolerance's regenerative cell therapy pipeline with expertise across biomaterials, immune modulators, and pancreatic islet transplantation for Type 1 Diabetes- Company advances pioneering …

- Lead product candidate, ITOL-101, for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes entering IND-enabling studies

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company enabling tissue, organoid or cell therapy without the need for life-long immunosuppression, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") and the appointment of its inaugural members, Andrés J. García, PhD, F.B.S.E., Haval Shirwan, PhD, and James Markmann, MD, PhD.

"As a patient first and data driven company, we are working to develop cures that better the lives of people living with chronic conditions. The independent and collaborative discoveries made by Drs. García and Shirwan, which are key components of the Company's foundation, present the opportunity to potentially cure Type 1 Diabetes through pancreatic islet transplantation without lifelong immunosuppression. This work has been further confirmed in non-human primate studies in collaboration with Dr. Markmann, funded in part by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases," commented Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance. "The knowledge and expertise that each of these individuals bring in their respective fields are invaluable. We are pleased to leverage their continued guidance and expertise as we strive to cure human diseases of high unmet need including rare and ultra-rare diseases."

About iTolerance's Scientific Advisory Board Members:

Andrés J. García, PhD, F.B.S.E.

Dr. García is an internationally recognized leader in biomaterials, cellular and tissue engineering. He is the Parker H. Petit Chair and Executive Director of the Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience and is Regents' Professor in Georgia Tech's Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. Dr. García's research program integrates innovative engineering, materials science, and cell biology concepts and technologies to create cell-instructive biomaterials for regenerative medicine and generate new knowledge in mechanobiology. This cross-disciplinary effort has resulted in new biomaterial platforms that elicit targeted cellular responses and tissue repair in various biomedical applications, innovative technologies to study and exploit cell adhesive interactions, and new mechanistic insights into the interplay of mechanics and cell biology.