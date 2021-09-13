Adhesives & Sealants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 70,575.75 Million by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 13.09.2021, 16:00 | 37 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 16:00 | CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global adhesives and sealants market report. The adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.89% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Growing environmental concerns are driving the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants. Many green adhesives and sealants are now available with more than 50% renewable content. Volatile prices of raw materials, regulations by regulatory bodies, and environmental concerns are certain factors that will impede the consumption of adhesives and sealants. Solvent based adhesives will face outlash due to presence of harmful VOCs, while the waterborne adhesives will emerge as the largest sub segment owing to superior characteristics such as flexibility, non-toxicity, and ease of applications etc. Sectors such as paperboard packaging, building and construction will emerge as major consumers of adhesives and sealants. Factors such as fast-paced consumer lifestyle and technological advances will drive the demand for flexible packaging, e-commerce packaging, food, and beverage packaging. APAC emerged as the largest market for adhesives and sealants which is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.84% in the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as India , China , and Indonesia in APAC will drive the demand for adhesives and sealants. In 2020, Europe was the second-largest consumer market for adhesives and sealants. The significant presence of global automotive and transportation manufacturers and electronics industry drives the demand for adhesives and sealants in the region. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, technology, structure type, end user application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/adhesives-and-sealants-market-size-analysis Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer