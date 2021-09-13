checkAd

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement

13.09.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIQUIDATION APPLICATION: AJVH HOLDINGS & OTHERS / SIHNV

As previously announced, in respect of the liquidation application proceedings ("the liquidation application") launched by AJVH Holdings and four others ("the applicants") against Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV"), certain preliminary matters were set down for initial hearing in the Cape Town High Court ("the Court") on 1 to 3 September 2021. The preliminary matters included:-

1 an application, by the parties described as SIHNV Financial Creditors, to intervene in and oppose the application;

2 an application by the joint administrators (appointed by the Dutch Court) of SIHNV to be:-

2.1 recognised as court-appointed administrators of SIHNV by virtue of the orders of the Amsterdam District Court of 15 and 18 February 2021 and by virtue of such recognition to be granted such authority to institute and defend proceedings in the Republic of South Africa including the application;

2.2 granted leave to intervene in and oppose the application; and

3 an application raised that the Court does not have jurisdiction to wind up SIHNV by virtue of the fact that SIHNV is an external foreign company ("the jurisdictional issue"),

(collectively "the preliminary applications").

On 6 September 2021, the Court granted an Order (without reasons) in terms of which the Court dismissed the preliminary applications ("the 6 September Order"). For the avoidance of doubt, the Court made no finding on the merits of the application, and has issued no Order in that regard.

Each of the SIHNV Financial Creditors, the joint administrators and SIHNV has filed a request for the reasons for the 6 September Order, along with their respective applications for leave to appeal the 6 September Order. In this regard, the SIHNV Financial Creditors have sought to appeal the dismissal of their intervention application, the joint administrators have sought to appeal both the dismissal of their intervention application and the dismissal of the jurisdictional issue, and SIHNV has sought to appeal the dismissal of the jurisdictional challenge.

