Morgan Stanley at Work and Empower Retirement Join Forces to Modernize Workplace Wealth Solutions for Plan Sponsors and Participants

Morgan Stanley at Work announced today a strategic partnership with Empower Retirement that provides a modern, comprehensive workplace retirement offering for employers who want to attract and retain top talent through benefits. The partnership is an expansion of both firms’ long-standing relationship, leveraging Morgan Stanley’s investment services experience and Empower’s comprehensive and leading-edge technology and product and service capabilities.

“We are pleased to continue to strengthen our relationship with Empower and to reimagine the retirement space—giving employers the services they need under one roof, while also helping employees to achieve the best possible outcomes for their financial futures,” said Brian McDonald, Co-head of Morgan Stanley at Work. “Morgan Stanley at Work and Empower currently have thousands of mutual clients and we expect that number to grow significantly through this expanded partnership.”