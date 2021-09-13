checkAd

Morgan Stanley at Work and Empower Retirement Join Forces to Modernize Workplace Wealth Solutions for Plan Sponsors and Participants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 16:00  |  32   |   |   

Morgan Stanley at Work announced today a strategic partnership with Empower Retirement that provides a modern, comprehensive workplace retirement offering for employers who want to attract and retain top talent through benefits. The partnership is an expansion of both firms’ long-standing relationship, leveraging Morgan Stanley’s investment services experience and Empower’s comprehensive and leading-edge technology and product and service capabilities.

“We are pleased to continue to strengthen our relationship with Empower and to reimagine the retirement space—giving employers the services they need under one roof, while also helping employees to achieve the best possible outcomes for their financial futures,” said Brian McDonald, Co-head of Morgan Stanley at Work. “Morgan Stanley at Work and Empower currently have thousands of mutual clients and we expect that number to grow significantly through this expanded partnership.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morgan Stanley!
Long
Basispreis 95,76€
Hebel 12,08
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 112,47€
Hebel 11,39
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Highlights of the partnership will include:

  • Combined access to Morgan Stanley at Work’s stock plan administration services and Empower’s growing retirement plan market share;
  • Access to cobranded digital-forward solutions and capabilities;
  • Streamlined administration for plan sponsors and Financial Advisors;
  • Fund selection driven by the Morgan Stanley Global Investment Manager Analysis (GIMA) team; and
  • Favorable administrative pricing terms through Morgan Stanley.

Richard Linton, President of Workplace Solutions for Empower Retirement, said, “Our clients are consistently looking for innovative ways to engage with their employees. Our utmost priority is providing retirement plans that meet their needs, and are intuitive, user-friendly and outcome oriented. By combining our modern, cutting-edge technology and platform with Morgan Stanley at Work—in our view, the only provider in the market offering a truly holistic and differentiated digital experience—this is a win-win strategy for our clients and their participants.”

The Empower partnership will expand Morgan Stanley at Work’s ability to serve advisor-sold plans under $50 million in assets with comprehensive retirement solutions to attract and retain talent. The partnership with Empower comes shortly after Morgan Stanley at Work announced a business partnership and strategic investment with Vestwell to serve small retirement plans, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and thoughtful disruption in the workplace wealth space.

Seite 1 von 2
Morgan Stanley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley at Work and Empower Retirement Join Forces to Modernize Workplace Wealth Solutions for Plan Sponsors and Participants Morgan Stanley at Work announced today a strategic partnership with Empower Retirement that provides a modern, comprehensive workplace retirement offering for employers who want to attract and retain top talent through benefits. The partnership is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Vertex to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Morgan Stanley Investment Management Raises $3.1 Billion for North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Educators Anticipate Student Mental Health Challenges to Impact School Year Ahead, According to a New Morgan Stanley Survey
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Morgan Stanley Selects 8 Startups for 6th Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab Supporting Diverse Founders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Jonathan Pruzan to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten