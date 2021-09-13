MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 for Extending Healthy Lifespan

The primary goal of this Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial is to achieve a reduction in the levels of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) in the blood. TNF-α is the protein in the body that causes inflammation and helps activate the process of aging.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, today announced that it intends to initiate dosing for a Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1’s function in delaying aging early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Interim efficacy analysis from this study is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

“If MYMD-1 can demonstrate TNF-α reduction in the blood, our immunometabolic regulator could eventually become the first and only FDA-approved therapeutic solution for delaying aging and prolonging lifespan,” stated Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “MYMD-1 is designed to address massive markets, giving it the opportunity to transform major health sectors across the medical landscape.”

“Chronic inflammation is the common factor in aging and all aging-related diseases including frailty, sarcopenia (loss of muscle tissue), and autoimmunity. Since TNF-α is the master regulator of inflammation, MYMD-1’s function as a TNF-α inhibitor targets the root cause of aging, not just the symptoms,” said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. “Positive data from this important study would significantly advance MYMD-1’s potential to become a blockbuster drug for inflammation and aging.”

MYMD-1’s ease of oral dosing is a groundbreaking differentiator compared to currently available TNF-α blockers, all of which require delivery by injection or infusion. No approved TNF inhibitor has ever been dosed orally. The second and third key differentiators are selectivity and low toxicity. Unlike other therapies, MYMD-1 is designed to selectively block TNF-α when it becomes overactivated in autoimmune diseases and cytokine storms, but not to block it from doing its normal job of being a first responder to any routine type of moderate infection. In addition, the drug is not immunosuppressive and has not been shown to cause serious side effects common with traditional therapies that treat inflammation.