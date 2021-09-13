checkAd

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 for Extending Healthy Lifespan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 16:00  |  42   |   |   

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, today announced that it intends to initiate dosing for a Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1’s function in delaying aging early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Interim efficacy analysis from this study is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

The primary goal of this Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial is to achieve a reduction in the levels of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) in the blood. TNF-α is the protein in the body that causes inflammation and helps activate the process of aging.

“If MYMD-1 can demonstrate TNF-α reduction in the blood, our immunometabolic regulator could eventually become the first and only FDA-approved therapeutic solution for delaying aging and prolonging lifespan,” stated Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “MYMD-1 is designed to address massive markets, giving it the opportunity to transform major health sectors across the medical landscape.”

“Chronic inflammation is the common factor in aging and all aging-related diseases including frailty, sarcopenia (loss of muscle tissue), and autoimmunity. Since TNF-α is the master regulator of inflammation, MYMD-1’s function as a TNF-α inhibitor targets the root cause of aging, not just the symptoms,” said Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. “Positive data from this important study would significantly advance MYMD-1’s potential to become a blockbuster drug for inflammation and aging.”

MYMD-1’s ease of oral dosing is a groundbreaking differentiator compared to currently available TNF-α blockers, all of which require delivery by injection or infusion. No approved TNF inhibitor has ever been dosed orally. The second and third key differentiators are selectivity and low toxicity. Unlike other therapies, MYMD-1 is designed to selectively block TNF-α when it becomes overactivated in autoimmune diseases and cytokine storms, but not to block it from doing its normal job of being a first responder to any routine type of moderate infection. In addition, the drug is not immunosuppressive and has not been shown to cause serious side effects common with traditional therapies that treat inflammation.

Seite 1 von 4
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 for Extending Healthy Lifespan MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, today announced that it intends to initiate dosing for a Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1’s function in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Vertex to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21MyMD Pharmaceuticals to Present its Novel Therapeutic Platforms for Extending Healthy Lifespan at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Use of Lead Candidate MYMD-1 for Treating Fibrosis and Asthma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten