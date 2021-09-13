checkAd

Veritone Announces Agreement with RECUR to Create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Using Licensed Pac-12 Networks Content in New College Sports Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, today announced an exclusive agreement with RECUR to create NFTs, initially with Pac-12 Networks athletics video content. This content will be available in a new NFT community and marketplace called NFTU—the official collegiate destination.

RECUR designs and develops on-chain experiences that allow fans to buy, collect and resell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as digital products and collectables. RECUR is changing the NFT market by creating a new ecosystem which enables brands to have the widest-possible range of distribution. The company standardizes recurring royalties minted on any cryptocurrency, keeping NFTs chain-agnostic and drawing more fans into the crypto ecosystem.

Veritone is the exclusive licensing partner for Pac-12 Networks and will coordinate with student-athletes to obtain authorization to use their highlights, in accordance with the Pac-12 NIL Licensing Program. With RECUR, Pac-12 Networks will make video highlights of Pac-12 moments across all sports available for NFT creation.

RECUR’s NFTU experience and marketplace—for the first time—will allow college sports fans to own the greatest highlights from college sports, starting with the most memorable Pac-12 moments.

“At RECUR, our goal is to democratize access to NFTs and dispel the notion that they are too hard to understand or only accessible to those heavily engaged in the cryptocurrency world,” said Zach Bruch, co-chief executive officer at RECUR. “Through Veritone’s licensing platform, we are excited to bring the Pac-12 to the NFT arena and empower fans and athletes to own their own favorite plays and sports memories.”

As experts in their respective spaces, and in partnership with the Pac-12 Network, Veritone is able to navigate the complexities of a multi-rights environment to offer great moments from across the Pac-12, for every sport and for every fan.

“Consistent with the innovative spirit that drives Pac-12 Networks and the Pac-12 Conference, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of collegiate sport content licensing for NFTs,” said Pac-12 Networks Senior Manager for Distribution and Licensing Kenden Blake. “This new partnership between Pac-12 Networks, Veritone, and RECUR will unlock new ways to deliver the Pac-12 sports content fans love, now through NFTs.”

