LFTD Partners Inc., Formerly Known As Acquired Sales Corp., Announces Ticker Symbol Change to LSFP From AQSP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LFTD Partners Inc. (www.LFTDPartners.com; “LSFP” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: LSFP), today announced that the Company’s name has changed to LFTD Partners Inc. from Acquired Sales Corp., and its ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market has changed to “LSFP” from “AQSP”, effective today.

Gerard M. Jacobs, LSFP’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “LSFP is consolidating growing, profitable, entrepreneur-led companies with leading hemp-derived cannabinoid brands, e-liquid brands, and other innovative products. LSFP currently owns award-winning hemp-derived products manufacturer Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.LiftedMade.com). LSFP has also signed letters of intent to acquire Savage Enterprises, Irvine, CA (www.DeltaExtrax.com and www.SavageCBD.com) and Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC, Fountain Valley, CA (www.FreshFarmsELiquid.com); the closings of LSFP’s acquisitions of Savage and Fresh Farms are subject to a number of contingencies, including audits and a capital raise. The letters in our new ticker symbol reflects our confidence in these three companies and the outstanding entrepreneurs who lead them:

L is for Lifted Made, led by its founder and CEO Nick Warrender

S is for Savage Enterprises, led by its founders CEO Chris Wheeler and CFO Matt Winters

F is for Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC, led by its co-founder and CEO Tony Devincentis

and

P is for Partners.”

Gerard M. Jacobs, LSFP’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, continued, “We are in active discussions with potential sources of debt and equity capital to fund LSFP’s planned mergers with Savage and Fresh Farms, which companies are in the process of being audited. The approval of our new name LFTD Partners Inc. and our new ticker symbol LSFP should help these discussions, by eliminating some confusion in the marketplace associated with our continued use of our prior name Acquired Sales Corp. and our prior ticker symbol AQSP pending regulatory approval of our new name and ticker symbol, which approval happily has now been received.”

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB ticker symbol LSFP), is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products. In February 2020, LSFP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com). LSFP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon.

