Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Products Available in Boca Raton at USA Grocer

Longtime Florida retailer is pleased to offer customers high quality King of Hemp CBD products at four locations

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that longtime Boca Raton, Fla. retailer USA Grocer is stocking the entire King of Hemp product line.

King of Hemp products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocer stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as USA Grocer in Boca Raton, FL.  Hemp Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market.  We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc:  “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and  “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”

King of Hemp Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp online store and at retail locations very soon. 

King of Hemp Gummies are now in stock at USA Grocers and online. These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

