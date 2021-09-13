checkAd

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos) 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 16:15  |  18   |   |   

UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                13 September 2021 at 17:15 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos) 


UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 13 September 2021 received the following notification:
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Chair of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-13
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 308,000 Unit price: 34.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 308,000 Volume weighted average price: 34.59 EUR
____________________________________________


UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils





Disclaimer

