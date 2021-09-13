checkAd

HORIZON PRIVATE EQUITY III INVESTOR ALERT Kurta Law Investigates Ponzi Scheme Allegations on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 16:22  |  16   |   |   

National securities law firm Kurta Law is investigating claims that Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (NYSE: OPY) failed to supervise their brokers, including John Woods, allowing them to perpetrate an alleged Ponzi scheme called Horizon Private Equity III. According to a complaint filed by the SEC, John Woods convinced elderly investors to pour money into a $110 million fraud from approximately 2008 to 2016.

John Woods allegedly operated the Ponzi scheme through his outside business, Southport Capital. The complaint alleges that Oppenheimer knew or should have known that John Woods operated this outside business. Consistent with industry regulations, this should have prompted a review of Woods’ activities, including his claims that Horizon Private Equity III was a low-risk investment and would generate high returns of 6% to 7%. John Woods and other Oppenheimer brokers claimed the money would go toward real estate projects as well as low-risk investments including government bonds. But in 2016, the fund had only $16 million of the $110 it had raised, and very little of the money had gone toward legitimate investments. Most of the money allegedly paid off earlier investors – the hallmark of a Ponzi scheme.

According to securities attorney Jonathan Kurta, “Brokerage firms have an obligation to supervise the outside business activities of their brokers. When they fail in that supervision, our firm can hold them accountable.”

Kurta Law is providing free case evaluations for investors who invested in Horizon Private Equity III. Investors can still recover their losses through FINRA arbitration claims. To speak with an experienced securities fraud attorney, call Jonathan Kurta at 877-600-0098 or email info@kurtalawfirm.com.

About Kurta Law

Kurta Law is a national securities law firm that has recovered over $100 million on behalf of defrauded investors. Founding partner Jonathan Kurta only represents investors and has litigated thousands of cases. Kurta Law is based in New York, New York.



Oppenheimer Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HORIZON PRIVATE EQUITY III INVESTOR ALERT Kurta Law Investigates Ponzi Scheme Allegations on Behalf of Investors National securities law firm Kurta Law is investigating claims that Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (NYSE: OPY) failed to supervise their brokers, including John Woods, allowing them to perpetrate an alleged Ponzi scheme called Horizon Private Equity III. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Vertex to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21ATTENTION SOUTHPORT CAPITAL AND OPPENHEIMER CUSTOMERS WHO INVESTED IN HORIZON PRIVATE EQUITY III: KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation Into Potential Claims on Behalf of Southport Capital and Oppenheimer Customers Over Ponzi Scheme Investment Losses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Zamansky LLC Investigates Individual FINRA Claims for Oppenheimer Brokerage Customers Who Invested in the Alleged Horizon Private Equity III Ponzi Scheme
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21ATTENTION CURRENT AND FORMER OPPENHEIMER CUSTOMERS WHO INVESTED IN HORIZON PRIVATE EQUITY III: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Announces Investigation of Potential Claims on Behalf of Oppenheimer Customers Over Ponzi Scheme Losses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten