Visionstate Welcomes New VP Marketing and Business Strategy

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Belinda Davidson in a contract role as its new VP Marketing and Business Strategy. Belinda brings significant industry experience to Visionstate through her extensive career within the commercial real estate operations sector. The vast majority of Belinda’s previous employment has been spent within a leading Canadian-based organization that is a global property owner, manager and developer with a strong international scope.



Belinda is known for being a capable innovator and leader with strong expertise in brand development, relationship building, strategy, data analysis, project management and customer relations. As a results-driven professional, her balance of creativity and analytical skills has garnered her numerous marketing awards, including the VIVA Best of the Best award from the International Council of Shopping Centers for most outstanding marketing campaigns.