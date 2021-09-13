Visionstate Welcomes New VP Marketing and Business Strategy
EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Belinda Davidson in a contract role
as its new VP Marketing and Business Strategy. Belinda brings significant industry experience to Visionstate through her extensive career within the commercial real estate operations sector. The
vast majority of Belinda’s previous employment has been spent within a leading Canadian-based organization that is a global property owner, manager and developer with a strong international
scope.
Belinda is known for being a capable innovator and leader with strong expertise in brand development, relationship building, strategy, data analysis, project management and customer relations. As a results-driven professional, her balance of creativity and analytical skills has garnered her numerous marketing awards, including the VIVA Best of the Best award from the International Council of Shopping Centers for most outstanding marketing campaigns.
Belinda’s prolific knowledge and marketing proficiency also extend to the non-profit sector as she is a Board member for the Knight’s Cabin Cancer Retreats where she is responsible for communications and marketing.
John Putters, CEO of Visionstate, stated, “What truly excites me about Belinda joining the Visionstate family is her comprehensive career history, spanning nearly 30 years, in marketing, customer relations and building operations. Her proven ability to manage teams, projects and customers holistically will enable her to connect with our present and expected client base. Belinda’s advancement from Property Manager to Vice President of Strategic Marketing for a national shopping centre portfolio resonates strongly with the integration of Visionstate's platform of services, particularly WANDA and will serve as a strong foundation in her representation of Visionstate’s products. As VP Marketing and Business Strategy, Belinda will work towards strengthening our public awareness, increasing our customer base, and driving sales revenue, while managing our global partnerships, such as with Bunzl PLC, to build sales strategies that target strategic sectors. Belinda will truly provide the much desired bench-strength to propel Visionstate’s skyward momentum.”
