Adhera Therapeutics Provides Insight on Corporate Strategy, Development of Parkinson’s Disease and Type 1 Diabetes Drugs

Baton Rouge, LA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provides shareholders an update on corporate strategy and planned clinical development of MLR-1019 (armesocarb) and MLR-1023 (tolimidone). On July 29, 2021 and August 24, 2021 , respectively, the Company announced executing exclusive license agreements for MLR-1019 for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and MLR-1023 for Type 1 diabetes.

Adhera will develop MLR-1019 as a new class of drug for PD and, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, as the only drug candidate designed to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PD. Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications. Based upon previous work conducted by licensing partner Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC (“Melior 2”), a clear understanding of MLR-1019’s mechanism of action, abundant pre-clinical research and decades of clinical data on mesocarb, which is chemically related to armesocarb, Adhera intends to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in an Eastern European jurisdiction where mesocarb still has marketing registration. The Company will undertake a parallel process in the U.S. with Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. Adhera believes that the comprehensive historical data in combination with new data from clinical trials in Europe will facilitate an accelerated development pathway in the U.S.

MLR-1023 (tolimidone)

MLR-1023, a lyn kinase activator, has demonstrated exceptional clinical safety and tolerability in over 700 patients in Phase 2a and Phase 2b clinical trials in patients with Type 2 diabetes. The Company will work under the IND of license partner Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Inc. (“Melior 1”) to continue clinical development of MLR-1023, with a transition to Type 1 diabetes as the target indication. The decision to focus on Type 1 diabetes was supported by multiple factors, including:

Compelling work by an independent investigator in Canada demonstrating the ability of MLR-1023 to confer unique benefits to pancreatic beta cell (insulin producing cells) in models of Type 1 diabetes.

Longer period of market exclusivity for Type 1 diabetes compared to Type 2 diabetes

Blue sky opportunity for an oral Type 1 diabetes drug (market for oral Type 2 diabetes drugs is already crowded)

Cost to market is substantially lower for Type 1 diabetes compared to Type 2 diabetes

Corporate Development