checkAd

Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and General Special Meeting

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 16:25  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 /Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 /Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 10, 2021, via teleconference (the "Meeting"). Voting Results were as follows:

MATTERS VOTED UPON

VOTING RESULTS(1)

   

Votes in Favour

Votes Against

Abstained

1.

The number of directors was fixed at four(2)

21,135,892 (99.83%)

36,560 (0.17%)

0

2.

Election of Directors

        John Lee(3)

19,882,165 (93.92%)

0

1,290,286 (6.09%)

  Greg Hall(3)

21,142,804 (99.86%)

0

29,647 (0.14%)

  Masateru Igata(3)

21,059,866 (99.47%)

0

112,585 (0.53%)

  Marc Leduc(2)

21,121,132 (99.76%)

0

51,320 (0.24%)

3.

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company and directors were authorized to set their remuneration.

22,673,112 (99.92%)

0

17,845 (0.08%)

4.

Approval of an ordinary resolution approving an Ordinary resolution of the Shareholders approving the new 10% Rolling Incentive Plan of the Company, with or without variation as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular.(3)(4)

4,256,884 (70.56%)

1,775,861 (29.44%)

0

Notes

1. A total of 173 shareholders were present in person or by proxy representing 23,113,518 shares at the Meeting;
2. There were 1,518,505 non-votes reported by the Scrutineer of the Meeting on resolution 1;
3. There were 1,518,506 non-votes reported by the Scrutineer of the Meeting on resolution 2; and
4. 1,518,506 votes held by Insiders were excluded on the resolution.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company in silver, nickel, and vanadium.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"
Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@silverelef.com www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663726/Silver-Elephant-Shareholders-Pass-Al ...

Silver Elephant Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Silver Elephant Mining Corp, ehemals Prophecy Development Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and General Special Meeting VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 /Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.09.21Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of Up To $3,300,000
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo (Silver) Continues Past 1,972m
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex $147 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Silver Elephant Announces Execution of Plan of Arrangement and Spin-Out of Nickel and Vanadium Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Silver Elephant Announces Creation of New Royalty Focused Subsidiary and Grant of 2% Royalty of Company’s Mining Projects
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Minago Nickel Project in Thompson, Manitoba
Accesswire | Analysen