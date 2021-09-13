VFX Market to Amass Huge Profits worth of USD 23,854 Million with CAGR of approximately 11.4% by 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, VFX industry gathered revenue about US$ 11,333 million in 2018 and is predicted to earn profits of approximately US$ 23,854 million by 2025. The VFX market is projected to register CAGR of approximately 11.4% in 2018-2025. Apparently, need for reflecting visual representation of a story in films is predicted to drive demand for visual effects. Moreover, techniques such as motion capture, animation, matte painting, rigging, rotoscoping, 3D modeling, compositing, and match moving are utilized in visual effects for creating ceilings not existing in sets. In addition to this, visual effects have emerged for delivering scenes that cannot be filmed and involves inclusion of live-action footage & pictures for producing real images. Apart from this, visual effects are integrated with CGI and find extensive applications in making of movies, TV shows, commercials, and games.

Citing an instance, visual effects were extensively used in Avengers: Endgame movie released in 2019. Apart from this, nearly 90% of movies make use of VFX along with various kinds of web series and TV series making use of visual effects. Thriving media & entertainment industry is likely to make major contributions towards growth of VFX market. Nonetheless, availability of low capital and lacuna of experts can curtail scope of growth for VFX industry across globe over coming years. Escalating demand for high quality video contents along with breakthroughs in visual effects systems will steer elevation of VFX market in a span of next few years. Use of virtual reality and augmented reality in visual effects has marked a beginning of new era for use of special effects techniques with unique embedded features in movies.

These breakthroughs will play a vital role in gauging (or determining) growth of VFX business in next couple of years. Benefits offered by VFX include cost savings through elimination of expensive video shooting. A steep surge in use of new technologies such as AI and machine learning in VFX effects will steer growth of VFX market over forecast timeline.