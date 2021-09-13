checkAd

APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's commitment to the Energy Transition

APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's commitment to the Energy Transition

13.09.2021
New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's commitment to the Energy Transition

APICORP plans to allocate US$1 bn towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years


Dammam, Saudi Arabia - Monday, 13 September, 2021: ESG policy framework to institutionalize APICORP's commitment to environmental protection, social responsibility, and robust governance; APICORP targets allocating US$ 1 bn to green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years to support energy transition; APICORP considering issuing green and sustainability bonds to fund sustainable ventures and business models within the energy sector.

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), an energy-focused multilateral development bank today unveiled its new ESG policy framework. The launch of the framework comes as part of APICORP's drive to support energy transition in its member countries and beyond.

APICORP plans to allocate US$1 bn towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years, particularly in the MENA region, with a view to concomitantly measure the ESG footprint of all its assets by end of 2023 through active engagement with its stakeholders. Currently, green assets comprise more than 13% of the multilateral development bank's overall portfolio - equal to around US $550 million in loans and direct investments, a figure which has more than quadrupled over the past 5 years.

The new framework also includes a robust due diligence toolkit to measure the ESG impact when making financing and investment decisions, with a focus on supporting the proliferation of renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies as well as forging more strategic partnerships to promote the sustainability agenda.

