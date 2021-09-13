Valmet Gets EUR 4 Million Refund in Partial Appeal Victory
- (PLX AI) – Valmet says Supreme Administrative Court has partly accepted Valmet's appeal of the reassessment decision it received for tax years 2010-2012.
- The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled in its decision made on September 13, 2021, that the company shall receive a refund of about EUR 4 million for additional taxes, late payment interest and penalties
- The decision will have a positive impact of about EUR 4 million on Valmet’s third quarter 2021 profit for the period
