Valmet Gets EUR 4 Million Refund in Partial Appeal Victory Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 16:32 | 8 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 16:32 | (PLX AI) – Valmet says Supreme Administrative Court has partly accepted Valmet's appeal of the reassessment decision it received for tax years 2010-2012. The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled in its decision made on September 13, 2021, that the … (PLX AI) – Valmet says Supreme Administrative Court has partly accepted Valmet's appeal of the reassessment decision it received for tax years 2010-2012. The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled in its decision made on September 13, 2021, that the … (PLX AI) – Valmet says Supreme Administrative Court has partly accepted Valmet's appeal of the reassessment decision it received for tax years 2010-2012.

The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled in its decision made on September 13, 2021, that the company shall receive a refund of about EUR 4 million for additional taxes, late payment interest and penalties

The decision will have a positive impact of about EUR 4 million on Valmet’s third quarter 2021 profit for the period Valmet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Valmet Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer