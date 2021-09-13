Graco Introduces Pulse Level Tank Monitoring System

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) , a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is excited to announce the launch of the Pulse Level Tank Monitoring system. Choose from multiple tank-level monitoring technologies, including the first system running entirely on Wi-Fi. The Pulse Level system allows you to track tank levels, capture and apply data, and allocate inventory quickly, accurately and confidently from the industry’s leading fluid management expert.

Graco Pulse Level Tank Monitors (Photo: Graco Inc.)

“Tank monitoring is not a new technology, but Graco now offers the most cost-effective long-term solution on the market,” said Tyler Salminen, Product Marketing Manager for Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division. “With the addition of the Pulse Level system, Graco uniquely offers marketers and end users an end-to-end fluid management solution with components working seamlessly with each other.”

A tank-level monitoring (TLM) system measures the amount of fluid in a tank, giving service centers, fleet garages, mining and construction operations, and industrial manufacturing companies more visibility over inventory levels and dispensed fluids. Managers and owners can use the data to simplify procurement, improve profitability and assess the overall performance of crews and technicians. Petroleum marketers can use TLM software to gain insight into their entire operation, and whether they oversee 20 tanks or 2,000+ tanks, tank fluid levels are tracked and monitored at every location.

Compatible with LTE networks, available in Wi-Fi configurations and incredibly easy to use, the Pulse Level system is the latest in Graco’s storied lineup of fluid management solutions. Designed with the same commitment to quality as our pumps, meters, hose reels and other solutions, the Pulse Level system helps petroleum marketers, service centers, construction crews and in-plant users manage fluids strategically – and reduce costs significantly – with increased visibility of their tank fluid levels.

Graco will be showcasing the Pulse family of fluid management solutions, as well as the latest in lubrication equipment technology, at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL, which takes place Sept. 13-15, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations can be scheduled for the show by visiting http://www.graco.com/minexpo, and Graco experts are available at booth #2473-North Hall to lend their expertise and answer your questions. For more information or to contact a Graco distributor, visit www.gracopulse.com.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005617/en/