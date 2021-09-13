Nostromo Reports Preliminary Results From a 2-Year Study That Demonstrates the Company's Energy Storage Capsules Can Operate 20 Years With Negligible Degradation

Nostromo Energy Ltd. (TASE: NOST) , a company specializing in energy storage technology and demand-side management, today announced that it submitted preliminary results from a 2-year accelerated stress study to Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS). The study was funded by and conducted in cooperation with Shell. The results from the study were submitted to Shell and are currently under review.

The results of the study suggest that Nostromo's IceBrick(TM) energy storage capsules can withstand 6,600 thermal charge/discharge cycles (equivalent to more than 20 years of use), with a negligible 1% loss in capacity.

In 2018, Nostromo was selected to participate in Shell's 'GameChanger' acceleration program, for the purpose of demonstrating the resilience of the IceBrick(TM) energy storage capsules. The charging and discharging of energy in the capsules developed by Nostromo is done by changing the phase of water, which is a physical process that doesn't degrade over time, in contrast to the electrochemically driven process in batteries.

Pursuant to the plan, Nostromo built two experimental energy storage systems to stress-test the capsules over time, under mechanical and thermal cycles. In each of these two systems, a group of 48 IceBrick(TM) capsules were placed (96 capsules in total). In one group of 48 capsules, each cell was subjected to 6,600 full thermal recharge and discharge cycles (freezing and thawing), equivalent to ~25 years of use (assuming 260 discharges per calendar year, five times a week). In the second group of 48 capsules, each cell underwent more than 300,000 hydraulic expansion and contraction cycles, simulating the forces acting on the capsules during freezing of water (a 9% expansion in volume).