SPPI Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 17:00   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sppi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facility of ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the ROLONTIS Biologics License Application (the "ROLONTIS BLA") in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sppi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Spectrum you have until November 1, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

