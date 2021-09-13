New research from The Hartford , a leading provider of employee benefits and absence management, found a widening gap between men and women in workplace burnout rates, as the overall exhaustion level remains at 61% – the same high level reported in February . Burned-out U.S. workers were also more likely to look for a new job, the national survey showed.

“This high level of burnout and growing gap for women should be cause for alarm for business leaders,” said Jonathan Bennett, head of Employee Benefits at The Hartford. “The need for flexibility in the workplace has never been greater as the lines between work and home continue to be blurred amid the pandemic. Fostering an open, inclusive work environment that provides flexibility is an important step in addressing burnout and helping employees remain productive at work.”

The Hartford’s July 2021 Future of Benefits Pulse Survey found 68% of female U.S. workers now report experiencing burnout at work, compared to 52% of male workers – a 16-percentage point difference. This marks a significant increase in the difference between genders compared to The Hartford’s February survey, when there was a nine-point gap in workplace burnout rates between women and men (66% vs. 57%, respectively). Recent research found working mothers have been grappling with a “double shift” of household responsibilities, mental health challenges, and a more difficult remote-work experience.

The Hartford’s latest survey showed the more burnout employees are experiencing, the more likely they are to look for a new job. Of the workers who say they are “extremely likely” to look for a new job in the next six months, 55% say they “always feel burned out” and 16% say they “often feel burned out.”

The July survey also found 37% of U.S. workers are likely to search for a job in the next six months. The top three factors motivating the job search included:

Better salary or wages: 74%

Career growth/promotion: 44%

Tie between better benefits through their employer: 38%; more flexible schedule: 38%; better workplace culture: 38%

For the 63% of employees who don’t plan to search for a job in the next six months, the top three factors keeping them on the job included: