checkAd

50 South Capital, General Partner of ND Growth Fund, Expands Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 17:05  |  17   |   |   

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund, recently named Kodee Furst a Director in its private equity group, enhancing the firm’s reach across North Dakota as it assists in the development of the state’s growing private capital ecosystem.

Furst will source, evaluate and execute primary fund investments and direct investments in the private capital space, with a specific focus on North Dakota. She will also participate in fundraising and portfolio management activities.

Furst has extensive experience working with entrepreneurs and startups as well as entrepreneurial support organizations. She also has experience in the oil and gas industry. Furst was born and raised in western North Dakota and graduated from Killdeer High School. She earned a B.S. from North Dakota State University, where she most recently helped lead the university’s entrepreneurship center. See her complete biography.

50 South Capital is a leading alternatives investment firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Trust, a leading, global financial services firm.

“Kodee’s extensive entrepreneurial and investment experience will further enhance 50 South Capital’s ability to identify the most promising private capital opportunities across North Dakota,” said 50 South Capital Co-Founder & Managing Director Bob Morgan.

About 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC is an alternatives asset management firm designed to meet the core strategic needs of investors seeking access to private equity, private credit and hedge funds. Its highly experienced team works closely with a wide range of investors to fulfill specific investment objectives and create lasting relationships. 50 South Capital’s investment philosophy focuses on providing access primarily to small-to-mid sized managers that offer unique and differentiated sources of return. 50 South Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation. Visit www.50SouthCapital.com for more information.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit their website or follow them on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read their global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

50 South Capital, General Partner of ND Growth Fund, Expands Team 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund, recently named Kodee Furst a Director in its private equity group, enhancing the firm’s reach across North Dakota as it assists in the development of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Vertex to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Northern Trust’s 5-Year Market Forecast Calls for Global Economy to Grow by 2.9%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Northern Trust Strengthens Washington, D.C. Wealth Management Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Northern Trust Strengthens Chicago Commercial Banking Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Northern Trust Leaders to Speak at Barclays Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten