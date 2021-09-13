checkAd

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor Offers High Temperature Operation to +155 °C in 7575 Case Size

19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm Inductor Delivers Improved Performance Over 6767 Devices, at a Lower Cost Than Inductors in the 8787

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductor in the 19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm 7575 case size. Offering high temperature operation to +155 °C for under the hood automotive applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP-7575GZ-5A offers up to 30 % lower DCR and up to 35 % higher current ratings than devices in the 6767 case size, at a 50 % lower cost than devices in the 8787 case size.

The AEC-Q200 qualified inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz and high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for high current BLDC motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the IHLP-7575GZ-5A offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

 
Device Specification Table:
Case size 7575
Inductance (µH) 0.56 to 33
DCR typ. (mΩ) 1.02 to 25.2
DCR max. (mΩ) 1.09 to 27.0
Heat rating current (A) 10.2 to 61(1)
Saturation current (A) 9.9 to 70(2) / 14.3 to 101(3)
SRF (MHz) 4.4 to 50.0
(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C
(2) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20 %
(3) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %
 

Samples and production quantities of the IHLP-7575GZ-5A are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

