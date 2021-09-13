Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor Offers High Temperature Operation to +155 °C in 7575 Case Size

19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm Inductor Delivers Improved Performance Over 6767 Devices, at a Lower Cost Than Inductors in the 8787

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductor in the 19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm 7575 case size. Offering high temperature operation to +155 °C for under the hood automotive applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP-7575GZ-5A offers up to 30 % lower DCR and up to 35 % higher current ratings than devices in the 6767 case size, at a 50 % lower cost than devices in the 8787 case size.



The AEC-Q200 qualified inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz and high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for high current BLDC motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.