APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's Commitment to the Energy Transition

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / ESG policy framework to institutionalize APICORP's commitment to environmental protection, social responsibility, and robust governance; APICORP targets allocating US$ 1 bn to green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years to support energy transition; APICORP considering issuing green and sustainability bonds to fund sustainable ventures and business models within the energy sector.

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), an energy-focused multilateral development bank today unveiled its new ESG policy framework. The launch of the framework comes as part of APICORP's drive to support energy transition in its member countries and beyond.

APICORP plans to allocate US$1 bn towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years, particularly in the MENA region, with a view to concomitantly measure the ESG footprint of all its assets by end of 2023 through active engagement with its stakeholders. Currently, green assets comprise more than 13% of the multilateral development bank's overall portfolio - equal to around US $550 million in loans and direct investments, a figure which has more than quadrupled over the past 5 years.

The new framework also includes a robust due diligence toolkit to measure the ESG impact when making financing and investment decisions, with a focus on supporting the proliferation of renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies as well as forging more strategic partnerships to promote the sustainability agenda.

Additionally, APICORP will look to introduce green and sustainability bonds in the coming period with the aim of accelerating the adoption of sustainable business models within the energy sector and providing industry players with incentives to pursue energy diversification and sustainability practices.

Commenting on the ESG policy framework, Dr. Aabed bin Abdulla Al-Saadoun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of APICORP, said: "As the world continues to experience unprecedented change, APICORP recognizes the importance of our role, our impact and our responsibility to tackle environmental and climate change challenge within our member countries, partners and wider stakeholders. We want to support a transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by mitigating risks across our operations, supply chain and client transactions by embedding sustainable principles in our business practices. We embark on this journey with the reassurance that all of our member countries are signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement and participants at COP26 to be held in Glasgow later this year."