checkAd

APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's Commitment to the Energy Transition

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 17:00  |  25   |   |   

APICORP plans to allocate US$1 bn towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two yearsDAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / ESG policy framework to institutionalize APICORP's commitment to …

APICORP plans to allocate US$1 bn towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / ESG policy framework to institutionalize APICORP's commitment to environmental protection, social responsibility, and robust governance; APICORP targets allocating US$ 1 bn to green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years to support energy transition; APICORP considering issuing green and sustainability bonds to fund sustainable ventures and business models within the energy sector.

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), an energy-focused multilateral development bank today unveiled its new ESG policy framework. The launch of the framework comes as part of APICORP's drive to support energy transition in its member countries and beyond.

APICORP plans to allocate US$1 bn towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years, particularly in the MENA region, with a view to concomitantly measure the ESG footprint of all its assets by end of 2023 through active engagement with its stakeholders. Currently, green assets comprise more than 13% of the multilateral development bank's overall portfolio - equal to around US $550 million in loans and direct investments, a figure which has more than quadrupled over the past 5 years.

The new framework also includes a robust due diligence toolkit to measure the ESG impact when making financing and investment decisions, with a focus on supporting the proliferation of renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies as well as forging more strategic partnerships to promote the sustainability agenda.

Additionally, APICORP will look to introduce green and sustainability bonds in the coming period with the aim of accelerating the adoption of sustainable business models within the energy sector and providing industry players with incentives to pursue energy diversification and sustainability practices.

Commenting on the ESG policy framework, Dr. Aabed bin Abdulla Al-Saadoun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of APICORP, said: "As the world continues to experience unprecedented change, APICORP recognizes the importance of our role, our impact and our responsibility to tackle environmental and climate change challenge within our member countries, partners and wider stakeholders. We want to support a transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by mitigating risks across our operations, supply chain and client transactions by embedding sustainable principles in our business practices. We embark on this journey with the reassurance that all of our member countries are signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement and participants at COP26 to be held in Glasgow later this year."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

APICORP: New Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy Framework reinforces APICORPS's Commitment to the Energy Transition APICORP plans to allocate US$1 bn towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two yearsDAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / ESG policy framework to institutionalize APICORP's commitment to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...