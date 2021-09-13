THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 13.09.2021 / 17:15

LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED



Shareholders of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff", the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") are referred to the previous communications regarding the Group's proposed settlement of the global litigation ("Proposal"), as well as the announcements regarding the successful outcome of the meetings convened by Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") in terms of section 155(6) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended, for purposes of voting on the Proposal made by SIHPL to its scheme creditors in South Africa, and the meeting of the committee of representation convened under Steinhoff's Dutch composition plan for the purposes of voting on the Proposal made by Steinhoff to its scheme creditors in the Netherlands.

Further information regarding the Proposal is available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com.

In order to assist in the funding of the settlement of the creditors embodied in the Proposal, Steinhoff has decided to launch an accelerated bookbuild of up to 370 million ordinary shares of no par value in Pepkor Holdings Limited ("Pepkor") ("Placing Shares") (the "Placing"), representing approximately 9.9% of the current issued shares, subject to acceptable pricing being achieved.

Steinhoff, through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, currently owns 68.2% of the issued shares in Pepkor. As provided for in the Proposal, certain SIHPL section 155 contractual claimants and / or market purchase claimants elected, by 8 September 2021, to receive their Second Settlement Portion in shares ("Election PPH Shares"). The total Election PPH Shares amounted to approximately 300 million shares which will be distributed to those claimants at the closing of the global settlement process. These shares will be subject to a 180-day lock-up commencing from the date of transfer, which is expected to coincide with the closing of the global settlement process.