BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.5%

13.09.2021, 17:20  |   |   |   

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share on the Company’s common stock, representing an increase of $0.01 per share, or 4.5%, over the prior dividend payment. The dividend is payable October 7, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 24, 2021.

About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:  Investor Relations

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
http://brtapartments.com





