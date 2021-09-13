checkAd

Cree, Inc. to Participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference

13.09.2021   

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president and general manager of materials, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president of investor relations, will present virtually at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:40AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.

About Cree, Inc.

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

