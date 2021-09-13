Cree, Inc. to Participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president and general manager of materials, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president of investor relations, will present virtually at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:40AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.