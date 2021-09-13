checkAd

Press release Biocartis Group NV Disclosure of a transparency notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 17:40  |  22   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                
13 September 2021, 17:40 CEST

Disclosure of a transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 13 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that on 8 September 2021 it received a transparency notification dated 2 September 2021 (the ‘Notification’) indicating that on that date, the shareholding of Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A., part of Credit Suisse Group AG, crossed below the 3% notification threshold to 2.99%. The Credit Suisse Group AG now holds in aggregate 3.16% of the voting rights in Biocartis, i.e. a decrease of 0.15% compared to the previous transparency notification.

The Notification contains the following information:

  • Reason for the Notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

  • Person subject to the notification requirement: Credit Suisse Group AG, Paradeplatz 8, CH-8001 Zürich, Switzerland.

  • Transaction date: 2 September 2021.

  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%.

  • Denominator: 57,545,663.

  • Details of the Notification: Credit Suisse Group AG now holds in aggregate 1,818,193 voting rights.

  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd., Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Service (Schweiz) Holding AG, Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A. / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse International.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press release Biocartis Group NV Disclosure of a transparency notification PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                13 September 2021, 17:40 CEST Disclosure of a transparency notification Mechelen, Belgium, 13 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
TELA Bio Announces New Data on Use of OviTex in a Range of Hernia Repair Applications, Including ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Investment Conference
Matinas BioPharma Announces Positive Data in the Ongoing EnACT Trial of MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...