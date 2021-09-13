Alvarez & Marsal Continues Strategic Expansion Of Netherlands Based Tax Offering

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced that Frank Buitenwerf has joined the firm as a Managing Director, based in Amsterdam, with Alvarez & Marsal Benelux BV (A&M Benelux). Mr. Buitenwerf's appointment builds A&M Benelux's strategic expansion of cross-borders tax capabilities and the bench strength of recent hires Marc Sanders in the Benelux and U.K. and Blagovest Petkov in the U.S.

Mr. Buitenwerf has more than 15 years of experience with domestic and international taxation issues. He specializes in international taxation and M&A tax such as buy- and sell-side tax due diligence, tax structuring and post-merger integration solutions. Additionally, he advises on numerous transaction concerns, including strategic deal guidance, vendor due diligence, structuring, modeling, and sales and purchase agreements (SPA) and negotiations, for corporate as well as private equity buyers and sellers.

Mr. Buitenwerf has worked across several industries, including healthcare, software and technology, energy, consulting, manufacturing and infrastructure. Prior to joining A&M, he served as an Associate Partner with EY's transaction tax department working on both buy-side and sell-side engagements for multi-national corporations and private equity firms. Previously, Mr. Buitenwerf had served as a tax attorney for VMW Taxand and Deloitte.

"Frank's hire advances A&M's tax offering in the Benelux and globally. As we emerge from COVID-19, transaction tax challenges will continue to multiply along with the need to maximize opportunities, value and growth for clients," said Ernesto Perez, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of A&M's tax practice. "The expansion of our Benelux-based tax capabilities, combined with our pan-European and U.S. bench strength, dovetails with A&M's boots-on-the-ground, global leader network approach to solving for complex problems."