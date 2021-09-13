checkAd

BOUYGUES DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 13/09/2021
Regulated information

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES


Disclosure of trading in own shares on 8, 9 and 10 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 8 September 2021 FR0000120503 100,000 36.2680155 XPAR
BOUYGUES 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 September 2021 FR0000120503 110,000 36.33267018 XPAR
BOUYGUES 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 September 2021 FR0000120503 96,000 36.01496177 XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-13-tableau ...

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

