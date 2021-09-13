checkAd

ASMI Share Buyback Update September 6 -10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 17:45  |  21   |   |   


Almere, The Netherlands
September 13, 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASMI's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
September 6, 2021 68 € 337.00 € 22,916
September 7, 2021 29 € 345.40 € 10,016
September 8, 2021 2,970 € 345.36 € 1,025,706
September 9, 2021 700 € 347.10 € 242,971
September 10, 2021 53 € 357.08 € 18,925
Total 3,820 € 345.69 € 1,320,534

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program of which the details were announced on July 27, 2021. Of the total program, 30.4% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASMI Share Buyback Update September 6 -10, 2021 Almere, The Netherlands September 13, 2021, 5:45 p.m. CET ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASMI's current share buyback program. Date Repurchased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Investment Conference
Matinas BioPharma Announces Positive Data in the Ongoing EnACT Trial of MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin ...
Avicanna Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...