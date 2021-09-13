checkAd

Goldman Sachs Launches 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 17:51  |  16   |   |   

Goldman Sachs today launched a new workforce development program, 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows. The program, which kicks off during National Small Business Week, aims to create career pathways for students from community colleges and address the growing skills gap facing small businesses by facilitating hands-on internship opportunities. The program will begin in New York, Dallas, Cleveland, and Baltimore and create more than 250 work opportunities for college students in their fields of interest and small businesses. The semester-long paid internships will be fully funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

The program’s investment in workforce development is critical to the nation’s economic recovery, addressing longstanding obstacles that have hindered the success of small business owners and community college students alike. 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows connects pandemic-stricken small businesses with a steady workforce pipeline while relieving the financial burden of recruiting new talent. Participants will have access to a national network of 10,000 Small Businesses alumni, professionals and Goldman Sachs experts that will set them on a path towards success.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Goldman Sachs Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 376,31€
Hebel 13,27
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 438,59€
Hebel 11,39
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows is in partnership with the following colleges and universities:

  • Dallas College
  • LaGuardia Community College
  • Cuyahoga Community College
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • Morgan State University

David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, said, “Today’s launch is the product of many months of listening and learning from small business leaders. We’ve heard how entrepreneurs are struggling to find the talent they need, and our platform is perfectly designed to connect them with promising students. We’re excited to see where this new program leads, as our 10,000 Small Businesses alumni continue to enhance our country’s economic vitality.”

Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, said, “The right internship can have a big impact on a student’s career path. 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows gives students a front row seat to entrepreneurship by coming into a small business and learning from some of our most successful alumni. They will learn the business but they will also witness the passion.”

Small businesses are economic engines, employing nearly half of America’s workforce and representing over 99 percent of employer firms.1 Yet hiring for essential roles remains a challenge, especially in the wake of the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on small businesses. According to a recent Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses survey, roles that are fundamental to business recovery are the highest in demand and yet the hardest to fill. Over 75 percent of small business owners said that sales and marketing roles were very important for recovery and growth, yet nearly 50 percent of small businesses report that these fundamental roles were the most difficult to hire for, with too few applicants having the rights skills.2

The 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows program helps address small businesses’ workforce needs crucial to growth by deepening the commitment to historically underrepresented community college students. This is done by matching practical skill development consistent with the fellow’s field of study to work projects that drive business growth for small business owners.

Fellows is an extension of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, which has invested $750 million to help small businesses across the U.S. create jobs and economic growth through education, support services and access to capital. Over the past 10 years, over 10,000 small businesses have been given entrepreneurial resources and developed a robust alumni base, who have created jobs, contributed to their local economies, and grown as entrepreneurs. On average, 67 percent of 10,000 Small Businesses graduates grow revenues, and 47 percent create new jobs just six months after graduating.

To learn more about Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows, visit 10ksbfellows.com.

_________________
1 https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/FAQ_Sept_2012.pdf
2 https://www.goldmansachs.com/citizenship/10000-small-businesses/US/inf ...

Goldman Sachs Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldman Sachs Launches 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows Program Goldman Sachs today launched a new workforce development program, 10,000 Small Businesses Fellows. The program, which kicks off during National Small Business Week, aims to create career pathways for students from community colleges and address the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow knapp im Minus - Pandemie- und Bewertungssorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 34/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
26.08.212 Aktien, die Warren Buffett zu früh verkauft hat
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kleine Gewinne - Erneut S&P- und Nasdaq-Rekorde
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21Aktien New York: Dow moderat im Plus - Knappe Rekorde für S&P und Nasdaq
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Knappe Rekorde für S&P und Nasdaq
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 mit Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 19.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Goldman Sachs schnappt sich Vermögensverwaltung der NN Group
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners for EUR 1.6 Billion
PLX AI | Analysen