Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - September 6 to 10, 2021

Paris, September 13, 2021,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from September 6 to 10, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/09/2021 FR0000121485 9,500 694.8241 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/09/2021 FR0000121485 10,000 704.0006 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/09/2021 FR0000121485 9,700 700.3919 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/09/2021 FR0000121485 9,700 692.7802 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/09/2021 FR0000121485 9,700 703.2666 XPAR
      TOTAL 48,600 699.1006  

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/1c4f415214480687/original/Sta ...

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

Attachment





