Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-131
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-131 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about September 17, 2021.
K-131 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$52.793
|6.56
|S+7
|1.15800
|%
|1.14931
|%
|$99.9948
|A-2
|$970.887
|9.69
|S+18
|1.85300
|%
|1.51177
|%
|$102.9933
|A-M
|$167.740
|9.86
|S+26
|1.60900
|%
|1.60265
|%
|$99.9992
|X1
|$1,023.680
|9.29
|T+65
|0.72948
|%
|1.93698
|%
|$6.4540
|XAM
|$167.740
|9.61
|T+65
|0.93764
|%
|1.96029
|%
|$8.5656
|X3
|$62.707
|9.68
|T+250
|2.94664
|%
|3.81554
|%
|$24.0406
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC and Wells argo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: Academy Securities Inc., Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co.
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-131 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K131 Mortgage Trust (K131 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K131 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-131 Certificates.
