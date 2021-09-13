Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-131

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-131 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about September 17, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $52.793 6.56 S+7 1.15800 % 1.14931 % $99.9948 A-2 $970.887 9.69 S+18 1.85300 % 1.51177 % $102.9933 A-M $167.740 9.86 S+26 1.60900 % 1.60265 % $99.9992 X1 $1,023.680 9.29 T+65 0.72948 % 1.93698 % $6.4540 XAM $167.740 9.61 T+65 0.93764 % 1.96029 % $8.5656 X3 $62.707 9.68 T+250 2.94664 % 3.81554 % $24.0406

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC and Wells argo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: Academy Securities Inc., Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co.

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.



Related Links

The K-131 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K131 Mortgage Trust (K131 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K131 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-131 Certificates.