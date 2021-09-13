Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 9.12 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

checkAd

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Middle East & Africa data center market report.

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East & Africa data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.38% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

1.  The Middle East & Africa (MEA) market is experiencing increased demand for data centers owing to increased development of internal and subsea connectivity, increased internet adoption as a result of COVID-19, and digital transformation by enterprises. The emergence of advanced technology such as IoT and AI, 5G adoption, and smart city initiatives are also driving demand.

2.  The increased adoption of colocation and cloud-based services by enterprises are driving the construction of hyperscale data centers by companies such as Teraco Data Environments, Africa Data Centres, stc, Khazna Data Centers, and MainOne among others in the region.

3.  In 2020, the Middle East accounted for around 55% of the overall investment received in MEA, while Africa accounted for the remaining share. Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Israel will drive data center demand in the region in coming years.

4.  Cloud service providers are also expanding their presence across the region. For instance, Microsoft and its partners in the region are expected to spend over USD 2 billion in data center services in the UAE to grow their local business in the region. In addition, in February 2021, Oracle opened an underground cloud region in Jerusalem, Israel.

5.  The MEA market is a significant adopter of modular data center design and development, to manage challenges faced by the region, such as high PUE, increased operational cost, and lack of skilled labor. For instance, Khazna has implemented modular data centers in its UAE facilities. Also, Zain invested in a prefabricated data center with a power capacity of around 5 MW in 2020, built by Huawei Technologies.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq feet) | 2020−2026
  • Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 10 IT infrastructure providers, 19 construction contractors, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 28 data center investors

