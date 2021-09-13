checkAd

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. and the United Company for Industry exchanged Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Aramco to evaluate building of recycling “Supercenter” in Saudi Arabia

Amsterdam, 13 September 2021 --- Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. (SARBV) and its local partner, the United Company for Industry (UCI), exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to evaluate the feasibility of a venture in support of Saudi Arabia’s (“The Kingdom”) vision to maximize value from its vast natural resources. As the Kingdom is becoming a globally important country for the supply and demand of vanadium, it is looking to enable the development of a world class facility for processing refineries’ recyclable materials into valuable products. In support of this initiative, Shell & AMG Recycling B.V., along with Shell Catalysts & Technologies and the United Company for Industry, will explore the feasibility of building a catalyst manufacturing and recycling “Supercenter” in the Kingdom. 

As previously announced, this “Supercenter” will be designed to support Aramco to refine its crudes in an environmentally sustainable manner through the manufacturing of fresh residue upgrading catalysts required to convert heavy oil fractions into valuable refined products. Furthermore, the “Supercenter” will enable local recycling of the resulting spent catalysts and gasification ash for critical metals reclamation. The “Supercenter” is expected to make significant contributions toward the Kingdom’s strategic circular economy goals by localizing state-of-the-art fresh catalyst and recycling technologies, supporting the realization of renewable energy and GHG emission reduction goals in the region.

An MOU related to the spent catalyst and gasification ash recycling project was exchanged amongst Jamil J. Al-Bagawi, Executive Director National Champions of Saudi Aramco; Ahmad Alabedi, CEO of UCI; Mohammed Alzomaia, Country Chairman of Shell Saudi Arabia, on behalf of Andy Gosse, President of Shell Catalysts & Technologies; and Dr. Heinz C. Schimmelbusch, Chairman & CEO of AMG.

"At the United Company for Industry, we are delighted to have partnered with SARBV in the development of a circular vanadium supply chain under the Aramco Industrial Investment Program, Aramco Namaat. In collaboration with our partner SARBV, this project builds domestic supply of high value vanadium specialty products which will support the creation of local expert jobs and allow the development of downstream value chains, such as specialty metal alloys and modern energy storage solutions," said Sheikh Ibrahim Aljomaih.

