WISeKey Join forces with Polygon to Auction NFT of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package to be auctioned by GDGC Enterprises into its WISe.Art Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 18:00  |  24   |   |   

WISeKey Join forces with Polygon to Auction NFT of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package to be auctioned by GDGC Enterprises into its WISe.Art Platform

Geneva – September 13th , 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it is joining forces with Polygon, the blockchain of choice for NFTs, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games and GDGC Enterprises, a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe to Auction the NFT of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package to be auctioned by GDGC Enterprises into its WISe.Art Platform

GDGC Enterprises, LLC (“GDGC”), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, to auction the late Kobe Bryant autographed Black Mamba NFT package.

Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains.  The Ethereum ecosystem has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrade to potentially improve the network’s scalability issues.  

Polygon has become the blockchain of choice for NFTs, NFT marketplaces, and blockchain games. Its ultra-low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism makes Polygon a more practical option for activities such as minting and trading NFTs. Polygon Studios, the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon already works with most today’s top blockchain-based Web 3.0 games and NFT projects, including Decentraland, Opensea, Sandbox, Somnium Space, Decentral Games, and has 6x more gaming and NFT Dapps than any other chains outside of Ethereum main chain at around 300+ gaming and NFT Dapps.

The combination of Polygon and WISeKey technologies are a perfect mix to ensure this type of high end NFT auction that consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Tourbillion Black Mamba watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

