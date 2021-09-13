checkAd

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 18:00  |   |   |   

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 31/08/2021.

Final NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Final NAV €    27.4263 £    23.7637
Final MTD return      0.80 %      0.65 %
Final YTD return      5.75 %      4.37 %
Final ITD return    174.26 %    137.64 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389       Email    : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;
  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 31/08/2021. Final NAV  Euro SharesSterling SharesFinal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Investment Conference
Matinas BioPharma Announces Positive Data in the Ongoing EnACT Trial of MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin ...
Avicanna Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...