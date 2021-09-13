checkAd

SPYR Technologies Presents at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 18:00  |  17   |   |   

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an …

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced that it is presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation is available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix, Inc. is presenting an overview of the company including highlights of its recently launched products. Dr. Zink and James R. Thompson, CEO & President of SPYR, Inc., will also be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

The presentation will be available to registered attendees from Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 15. To register for the event, please visit: https://my.ct.events/register.aspx?meid=b4a701b0-71a0-4667-9082-299f54 ...

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

Investor Relations Contact
(303) 991-8000
ir@spyr.com

SOURCE: SPYR, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663768/SPYR-Technologies-Presents-at-HC-Wai ...

SPYR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPYR Technologies Presents at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...