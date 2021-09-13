checkAd

AB Science announced today that results from masitinib study AB12003 in prostate cancer have been presented at the 2021 American Urological Association

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 18:04  |  24   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS FROM MASITINIB STUDY AB12003 IN PROSTATE CANCER PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING WITH ABSTRACT PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF UROLOGY

Paris, 13 September, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that results from masitinib study AB12003 in metastatic castrate refractory prostate cancer, have been presented as a podium presentation at the 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting by Dr Michel Pavic (Director of the Hematology and Oncology Unit at University of Sherbrooke, Canada). The AUA Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of urological professionals in the world, was held from September 10–13 as a virtual platform this year.

Masitinib is positioned in combination with docetaxel as a first-line treatment of metastatic Castrate Refractory Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) eligible to chemotherapy. Although localized disease is associated with high survival rates, metastatic prostate cancer still represents an unmet medical need with a 5-years survival rate of about 30% [2]. There is currently no drug registered for use in combination with standard treatment of docetaxel.

Results from study AB12003 indicate that the combination of masitinib plus docetaxel may provide a new first-line treatment option for mCRPC patients with low metastatic involvement. This is particularly striking because for years there have been many unsuccessful combination therapy trials with docetaxel in this indication,” said Michel Pavic, a senior investigator on study AB12003. Masitinib represents an innovative approach, being a small molecule drug that targets mast cell and macrophage activity. These are innate immune cells that are increasingly recognized as being critical components of the tumor microenvironment and associated with prostate cancer progression.”

A prerecorded podium presentation entitled ‘Masitinib Plus Docetaxel as First-Line Treatment of Metastatic Castrate Refractory Prostate Cancer: Results from Study AB12003’ was presented on Sunday 12th September as part of the Late-Breaking Malignant Abstract Session (LBA02). The abstract has been published in the Journal of Urology [1] (https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000002149.11). Highlights from the presentation included:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Science announced today that results from masitinib study AB12003 in prostate cancer have been presented at the 2021 American Urological Association PRESS RELEASE RESULTS FROM MASITINIB STUDY AB12003 IN PROSTATE CANCER PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING WITH ABSTRACT PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF UROLOGY Paris, 13 September, 2021, 6pm CET AB Science SA (Euronext - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
TELA Bio Announces New Data on Use of OviTex in a Range of Hernia Repair Applications, Including ...
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Investment Conference
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...