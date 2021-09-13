AB Science announced today that results from masitinib study AB12003 in prostate cancer have been presented at the 2021 American Urological Association

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that results from masitinib study AB12003 in metastatic castrate refractory prostate cancer, have been presented as a podium presentation at the 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting by Dr Michel Pavic (Director of the Hematology and Oncology Unit at University of Sherbrooke, Canada). The AUA Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of urological professionals in the world, was held from September 10–13 as a virtual platform this year.

Masitinib is positioned in combination with docetaxel as a first-line treatment of metastatic Castrate Refractory Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) eligible to chemotherapy. Although localized disease is associated with high survival rates, metastatic prostate cancer still represents an unmet medical need with a 5-years survival rate of about 30% [2]. There is currently no drug registered for use in combination with standard treatment of docetaxel.

“Results from study AB12003 indicate that the combination of masitinib plus docetaxel may provide a new first-line treatment option for mCRPC patients with low metastatic involvement. This is particularly striking because for years there have been many unsuccessful combination therapy trials with docetaxel in this indication,” said Michel Pavic, a senior investigator on study AB12003. “Masitinib represents an innovative approach, being a small molecule drug that targets mast cell and macrophage activity. These are innate immune cells that are increasingly recognized as being critical components of the tumor microenvironment and associated with prostate cancer progression.”

A prerecorded podium presentation entitled ‘Masitinib Plus Docetaxel as First-Line Treatment of Metastatic Castrate Refractory Prostate Cancer: Results from Study AB12003’ was presented on Sunday 12th September as part of the Late-Breaking Malignant Abstract Session (LBA02). The abstract has been published in the Journal of Urology [1] (https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000002149.11). Highlights from the presentation included: