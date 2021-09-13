checkAd

Artesian Resources Corporation to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 18:07  |  12   |   |   

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) has announced that Nicholle R. Taylor, Senior Vice President of Artesian Resources Corporation and President of Artesian Water Company, Inc., and David B. Spacht, Chief Financial Officer of Artesian Resources Corporation and President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., will be participating in the Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. (ET). They will give an update on company developments. The Conference is a virtual event to be moderated by Michael Gaugler, Janney Managing Director, Utility & Infrastructure Research. The live presentation as well as a replay of Ms. Taylor and Mr. Spacht’s webcast will be available in real time and be posted by the next day at https://wsw.com/webcast/jms5/artna/1743306 or on Artesian Water’s website www.artesianwater.com under Investors News Releases tab. The presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, Inc., the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:   
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
veisenbrey@artesianwater.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference NEWARK, Del., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) has announced that Nicholle R. Taylor, Senior Vice President of Artesian Resources Corporation and President of Artesian Water Company, Inc., and David …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
TELA Bio Announces New Data on Use of OviTex in a Range of Hernia Repair Applications, Including ...
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Medigus: Revoltz Commenced Prototype Manufacturing of its Micro-mobility Vehicle
Lantheus and RefleXion Announce Development and Commercialization Collaboration with the Potential ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Investment Conference
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...