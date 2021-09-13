SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Ecully, 13 September 2021 – 6 pm
Improvements of 2021 half-year results
- 52% significant growth margin increase
- Clear improved operating income
Very strong cash position of €14M
In thousands of euros
Consolidated accounts*
|HY1 2019
|HY1 2020
|HY1 2021
|
%Variation
2021/2020
|Revenue
|2 623
|1 426
|1 885
|+ 32%
|Cost of goods sold
|- 853
|- 540
|- 536
|
Gross Margin
Turnover %
|
1 670
64%
|
886
62%
|
1 349
72%
|
+ 52%
|
Operating costs1
Inlcuding operational costs
|
- 3 348
- 1 379
|
- 2 250
- 1 266
|
- 1 832
-995
|
- 19%
|Including personnel expenses
|- 1 605
|- 1 170
|- 1 091
|Operating income
|- 1 578
|- 1 364
|- 483
|+ 65%
|
Financial income
Including Negma financial one-offs1
|
- 29
|
- 10 575
- 10 561
|
70
0
|Non-recurring items
|-4
|-72
|- 203
|
Net income
Including restated net income 2
|
- 1 610
- 1 610
|
- 12 011
- 1 450
|
- 617
- 617
|
+ 95%
+ 57%
* figures unaudited
Spineway’s Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 13 September 2021 chaired by Stephane Le Roux, closed the half-year results as of 30, June 2021.
Spineway confirmed a sharp 153% 2021 half-year turnover increase compared with 2020 same period despite an international economic context still disrupted by the worldwide pandemic. The sales recovery in its main territories allowed the Group to increase its turnover to €1 1885K as at 30 June 2021 and to benefit from a growth of 31% compared with 2020 first semester. The integration of Distimp will enable the group to increase its products order and to develop its sales in the domestic market in the months to come.
