SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results

Improvements of 2021 half-year results

52% s ignificant growth margin increase

Clear improved o perating income

Very strong cash position of €14M





In thousands of euros



Consolidated accounts* HY1 2019 HY1 2020 HY1 2021 %Variation



2021/2020 Revenue 2 623 1 426 1 885 + 32% Cost of goods sold - 853 - 540 - 536 Gross Margin



Turnover % 1 670



64% 886



62% 1 349



72% + 52%



Operating costs1







Inlcuding operational costs - 3 348







- 1 379 - 2 250







- 1 266 - 1 832







-995 - 19%







Including personnel expenses - 1 605 - 1 170 - 1 091 Operating income - 1 578 - 1 364 - 483 + 65% Financial income



Including Negma financial one-offs1 - 29







- 10 575







- 10 561 70







0 Non-recurring items -4 -72 - 203 Net income



Including restated net income 2 - 1 610



- 1 610 - 12 011



- 1 450 - 617



- 617 + 95%



+ 57%

* figures unaudited

Spineway’s Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 13 September 2021 chaired by Stephane Le Roux, closed the half-year results as of 30, June 2021.

Spineway confirmed a sharp 153% 2021 half-year turnover increase compared with 2020 same period despite an international economic context still disrupted by the worldwide pandemic. The sales recovery in its main territories allowed the Group to increase its turnover to €1 1885K as at 30 June 2021 and to benefit from a growth of 31% compared with 2020 first semester. The integration of Distimp will enable the group to increase its products order and to develop its sales in the domestic market in the months to come.