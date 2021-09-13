checkAd

SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results

Press release        Ecully, 13 September 2021 – 6 pm


Improvements of 2021 half-year results

  • 52% significant growth margin increase
  • Clear improved operating income
  • Very strong cash position of 14M

In thousands of euros

Consolidated accounts* 		HY1 2019 HY1 2020 HY1 2021 %Variation

2021/2020
Revenue 2 623 1 426 1 885 + 32%
Cost of goods sold - 853 - 540 - 536  
Gross Margin

Turnover % 		1 670

64% 		886

62% 		1 349

72% 		+ 52%
Operating costs1



     Inlcuding operational costs 		- 3 348



- 1 379 		- 2 250



- 1 266 		- 1 832



-995 		- 19%
     Including personnel expenses - 1 605 - 1 170 - 1 091  
Operating income - 1 578 - 1 364 - 483 + 65%
Financial income

Including Negma financial one-offs1 		- 29



 - 10 575



- 10 561 		70



0 		 
Non-recurring items -4 -72 - 203  
Net income

Including restated net income 2 		- 1 610

- 1 610 		- 12 011

- 1 450 		- 617

- 617 		+ 95%

+ 57%

* figures unaudited

Spineway’s Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 13 September 2021 chaired by Stephane Le Roux, closed the half-year results as of 30, June 2021.

Spineway confirmed a sharp 153% 2021 half-year turnover increase compared with 2020 same period despite an international economic context still disrupted by the worldwide pandemic. The sales recovery in its main territories allowed the Group to increase its turnover to €1 1885K as at 30 June 2021 and to benefit from a growth of 31% compared with 2020 first semester.   The integration of Distimp will enable the group to increase its products order and to develop its sales in the domestic market in the months to come.

