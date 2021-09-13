checkAd

DGAP-DD cyan AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.09.2021, 18:22  |  27   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2021 / 18:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: INFINITUM LTD

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd Alexander
Last name(s): Schütz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5DM5

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 100,000 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70160  13.09.2021 



CYAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD cyan AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.09.2021 / 18:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Application for posponement
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Aus wallbe wird Compleo Connect
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE plant die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hellman & Friedman erhöht Angebotspreis auf EUR 460,00 je zooplus-Aktie in bar
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter STAM Europe erwirbt weiteres Gebäude in Paris für den OPERA-Wohnimmobilienfonds
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Orell Füssli AG übernimmt Mehrheit an Technologieunternehmen Procivis AG
Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:22 UhrDGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.09.21Aktien-Tipp Cybersecurity: „Wir wollen in Zukunft in der Cybersecurity ausschließlich positiv überraschen"
better value | Kommentare
Anzeige
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.09.21DGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings