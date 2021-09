Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for Children and Adolescents on Intensive Insulin Therapy

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), is pleased to announce the Dexcom G6 CGM System is now covered by the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program for people living with diabetes who are between 2 and 19 years old and require intensive insulin therapy. This expanded coverage will give more First Nations and Inuit children and adolescents access to this standard of care, potentially helping them to have more control over a life-long chronic illness.

NIHB clients ages 2 to 19 on intensive insulin therapy are now eligible for coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Indigenous, First Nations and Inuit communities are disproportionately impacted by diabetes, yet I’ve seen how greater access to CGM for this population can mean better glucose control, which leads to improved health outcomes and reduced risk of developing diabetes-related complications,” said Dr. Jeff Winterstein, an Edmonton-based internal medicine specialist who works with many NIHB patients who live with diabetes. “Furthermore, CGM can help to bridge the distance between remote communities and care providers. The Dexcom CLARITY software and app allows me to remotely see a patient’s glucose data and trends over time so I can make the appropriate adjustments and treatment decisions.”

Dexcom CGM use is proven to improve glycemic control1,2 and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications compared to fingerstick monitoring.3 As part of the NIHB coverage program, clients ages 2 - 19 can obtain their Dexcom G6 CGM supplies directly from their local pharmacy.

“Expanded access to CGM for clients enrolled in NIHB is an important step forward in creating a more equitable healthcare system across the country,” says Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “Not only does CGM positively impact the health of the client, but it can also support families managing diabetes as well as parents can have more peace of mind monitoring their child’s levels from a distance.”

The Dexcom G6 CGM System includes a small, wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin; a transmitter to continuously and wirelessly send glucose levels to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for fingersticks† or scanning.