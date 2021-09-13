checkAd

Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for Children and Adolescents on Intensive Insulin Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 19:00  |  19   |   |   

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), is pleased to announce the Dexcom G6 CGM System is now covered by the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program for people living with diabetes who are between 2 and 19 years old and require intensive insulin therapy. This expanded coverage will give more First Nations and Inuit children and adolescents access to this standard of care, potentially helping them to have more control over a life-long chronic illness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005728/en/

NIHB clients ages 2 to 19 on intensive insulin therapy are now eligible for coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System. (Photo: Business Wire)

NIHB clients ages 2 to 19 on intensive insulin therapy are now eligible for coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Indigenous, First Nations and Inuit communities are disproportionately impacted by diabetes, yet I’ve seen how greater access to CGM for this population can mean better glucose control, which leads to improved health outcomes and reduced risk of developing diabetes-related complications,” said Dr. Jeff Winterstein, an Edmonton-based internal medicine specialist who works with many NIHB patients who live with diabetes. “Furthermore, CGM can help to bridge the distance between remote communities and care providers. The Dexcom CLARITY software and app allows me to remotely see a patient’s glucose data and trends over time so I can make the appropriate adjustments and treatment decisions.”

Dexcom CGM use is proven to improve glycemic control1,2 and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications compared to fingerstick monitoring.3 As part of the NIHB coverage program, clients ages 2 - 19 can obtain their Dexcom G6 CGM supplies directly from their local pharmacy.

“Expanded access to CGM for clients enrolled in NIHB is an important step forward in creating a more equitable healthcare system across the country,” says Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “Not only does CGM positively impact the health of the client, but it can also support families managing diabetes as well as parents can have more peace of mind monitoring their child’s levels from a distance.”

The Dexcom G6 CGM System includes a small, wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin; a transmitter to continuously and wirelessly send glucose levels to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for fingersticks or scanning.

Seite 1 von 2
Dexcom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for Children and Adolescents on Intensive Insulin Therapy Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), is pleased to announce the Dexcom G6 CGM System is now covered by the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program for people living with diabetes who are between …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten