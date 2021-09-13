American Manganese to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

checkAd

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, is pleased to announce its participation in a series of upcoming investor conferences in the month of September.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021)

For more information visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/#toggle-id-5

AGP Virtual Energy Conference (September 21, 2021)

For more information visit: https://www.allianceg.com/conference_and_event/a-g-p-s-virtual-energy- ...

"We have made excellent progress in our Closed-loop Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Upcycling project and Wenden Stockpile Material Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing project and we look forward to sharing the development of our advanced technology and commercialization efforts with an investor audience," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663794/American-Manganese-to-Participate-in ...

