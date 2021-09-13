Elis successfully priced a tap issue of €200 million Senior Notes due 2028

Elis priced the New Notes at 100.125% of par, which is equivalent to a yield of 1.60% for a c.6.5 years maturity. These excellent financial terms, among the lowest levels ever priced by the Company on the bond markets, demonstrates the confidence of the market in the Elis’ business model resilience and ability to fully benefit from the recovery after the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Saint-Cloud, September 13, 2021 – Elis (the “Company”) announces that it has successfully priced today a €200 million tap issuance of 1.625% notes due 2028 (the “New Notes”) under its EMTN Programme (Euro Medium Term Notes), which will be assimilated and form a single series with the existing €350,000,000 1.625% Notes due 2028 issued on 3 October 2019.

The proceeds of the New Notes will be dedicated to the partial tender offer on the €650 million 1.875% Notes due 2023 issued in February 2018 and will allow, as part of the Group’s active refinancing strategy, to extend the average maturity of the Company indebtedness.

The placement of the bonds was carried out by a syndicate of four banks: BBVA, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Natixis.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia or in Japan.

Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and Elis has no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

