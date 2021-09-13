checkAd

Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global face mask market report.

The face mask market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 4.8% during the period 2020−2026. In the global face mask market, the shipments are expected to reach 16.54 billion units by 2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. COVID-19 impacted the face mask market positively; the demand skyrocketed in the market. Many vendors are already filled with the orders for 2020 and 2021. The vendors are working with total capacity continuously to supply the orders.
  2. Surgical face masks dominated the market by material type. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increased demand for surgical face masks as they were primarily consumed in the healthcare segment and individuals.
  3. The N95 face masks dominated the respirator segment face masks market. There was a massive demand for the N95 face masks among the public and among the front-line workers.
  4. Synthetic face masks dominated the market by material type. A large volume of surgical face masks is manufactured from synthetic materials, and they had better safety standards compared to the naturally made cotton face masks.
  5. Disposable face masks dominated the usage segment. Most users preferred one-time usage masks compared to the reusable face masks. Especially in the healthcare segment disposable face masks were largely used.
  6. Hospital segment dominated the market in 2020. Large volume face masks were consumed in the hospitals due to the increased number of COVID-19 patients. Various countries are experiencing multiple waves of COVID-19 infections due to different variants of the virus.
  7. B2B/institutional segment dominated the distribution channel as large hospitals and GPOs; governments purchased the face masks directly from the manufacturers across the globe
  8. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue and consumption of face masks. The APAC is expected to grow faster in terms of revenue due to the large population and increasing COVID-19 cases. This has increased the consumption of face masks in the market.

Key Offerings:

